Feb. 23 was the 75th anniversary of World War II’s most famous photograph, of Marines planting the Stars and Stripes on Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi. It is, in a sense, a picture of the corps’ future, as the current commandant envisions it.

When nature designed David H. Berger, it had a Marine in mind. From his shaved head to his shined shoes, he looks like the business end of a battering ram, which he is: The Marines’ 38th commandant aims to demolish decades of thinking about the corps’ function. He wants it configured not for lengthy ground wars (Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan) but for forward-deployed capabilities in the Pacific region in support of the fleet. This, an echo of the corps’ island-hopping against Japan’s forces, revives the “Fleet Marine Force” idea that was adopted in 1933, after the corps abandoned its naval roots and went to war in France. Berger’s vision implies fewer land-based operations with aircraft delivering Marines to distant missions.

For the past 30 years — since the end of the Cold War — the corps has, he says, been measured against itself, not against a peer competitor. Now, however, in planning for “the next fight,” he has an increasingly maritime nation, China, on his mind. He wants “our highest quality” Marines mentored “for duty in the Pacific.” Welcome to Okinawa, lieutenants. Given what he delicately calls a “challenging fiscal environment” — trillion-dollar deficits — the corps might need to be smaller, “to trade size for quality,” and divest some legacy components, including some infantry, aviation and even armor.

He insists that nothing will change about “every Marine being a rifleman,” and “the most important thing about being a Marine is being a Marine.” But given China’s anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) missiles and other capabilities, Berger says: “Our adversaries have initiated a new paradigm, based on long-range precision weapons and information-related capabilities.” This new era of “high-volume, extended-range missile warfare” overturns “the primary assumptions on which the legacy U.S. joint force has been built — presumptive sea and air control and assured access.”

Therefore, Berger says, “visions of a massed naval armada nine nautical miles off-shore in the South China Sea preparing to launch the landing force . . . are impractical and unreasonable.” So, the corps needs to rethink the execution of its amphibious role. And when conducting land operations to support the Navy, Marines must be able to operate within the enemy’s A2/AD zone. Rather than be captive to a stand-off role, he says, “We must evolve into the nation’s ‘stand-in’ force.”

Capt. Austin Dahmer of the Marine Corps Reserve, writing in the Naval Institute’s “Proceedings,” says that for Marines ashore, “Gone will be the days of plasma screens, field mess tents, and overgrown antenna farms. An infantry battalion command post will need to be capable of operating with a small enough footprint to remain clandestine and still effectively command and control.”

Berger’s planning refutes the Marine who in the movie “A Few Good Men” says disdainfully to a Navy officer, “I like all you Navy boys. Every time we’ve gotta go someplace to fight, you fellas always give us a ride.” The corps Berger envisions is not just a smaller stand-alone Army. Rather, it is dispersible, hence survivable, small and light units that can deliver force in conjunction with the Navy’s power projection.

“The character of war,” says Berger, “is increasingly dynamic.” This actually suits the Marines’ constant character. Whereas the Army has forts – Bragg, Leavenworth, etc. – the Marine Corps has camps (Lejeune, Pendleton), which implies a light, nimble force that can be “first to fight.” After decades with the corps expending too much energy ashore, for tomorrow’s Marines, like yesterday’s, it is anchors aweigh.

If the corps sheds its capacities for major forcible entries from the sea, and for prolonged land operations, might it become a mere appendage of the Navy, presaging its end as an independent service? Seven decades ago — 70 years of Marine Corps evolution — Truman desired this, but he learned how durable the corps is because it is adaptable and the nation cherishes it.