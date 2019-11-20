In his Nov. 17 The Sunday Take column, “Is Warren looking for safer ground on health care?,” Dan Balz presented Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) position on Medicare-for-all by saying, “The senator readily acknowledged that, under his proposal, middle-class families would pay higher taxes. But he argued that the shift to a single-payer system would result in lower overall costs to those families.” This is not a complete presentation. Mr. Balz failed to tell us that Mr. Sanders has said explicitly why costs would be lower: The premiums for Medicare-for-all would be less than the premiums for private insurance. Calling premiums for Medicare-for-all a “tax” does not change the fact that they are premiums for personal insurance through which people can choose their doctor.