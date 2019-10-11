Sites such as the one proposed by Safehouse can help individuals at any stage of addiction from monitoring drug use to providing additional resources. Moreover, these sites have been shown to significantly decrease public drug use and the issues associated with it. The numerous benefits that accompany these sites need to be illuminated over simply being seen as public places for people to use drugs.
I urge other government officials to accept U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh’s ruling and reinterpret the meaning issued by the crack-house statute. By legalizing these sites, it is possible to better control the situation from a head-on approach while staying within legal parameters.
Alannah Trombetta, Pittsburgh