The Oct. 3 news article “Judge: Philadelphia’s supervised injection site doesn’t violate federal law” reported on an important development for legalizing supervised injection sites. Although the opioid epidemic is recognized as a public-health crisis, interventional efforts to lessen the issue have been limited by the “crack house” statute within the Controlled Substances Act. Supervised injection sites are especially crucial in Philadelphia, where more than 1,000 people died from this crisis last year.

Sites such as the one proposed by Safehouse can help individuals at any stage of addiction from monitoring drug use to providing additional resources. Moreover, these sites have been shown to significantly decrease public drug use and the issues associated with it. The numerous benefits that accompany these sites need to be illuminated over simply being seen as public places for people to use drugs.

I urge other government officials to accept U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh’s ruling and reinterpret the meaning issued by the crack-house statute. By legalizing these sites, it is possible to better control the situation from a head-on approach while staying within legal parameters.

Alannah Trombetta, Pittsburgh

