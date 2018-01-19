Michael Steel served as press secretary for former House speaker John A. Boehner from 2008 to 2015.

If the federal government careens into a shutdown in the next few hours, days or weeks over the issue of immigration, Washington Democrats probably will figure they have a pretty strong hand to play in the ensuing blame game. But the lessons Republicans learned — the hard way — during the 2013 shutdown fight suggest that Democrats should tread carefully, lest they alienate both their political base and the broader public in the months leading up to the midterm elections.

The 2013 shutdown essentially occurred because of a perception gap between popularity and intensity. Republican activists believed that because the Affordable Care Act was broadly unpopular, voters would reward extreme actions, including shutting down the government, to eliminate it. But while the law was unpopular, few voters outside the GOP base wanted passionately enough to repeal it to support shutting down the government to accomplish that goal.

In the 2018 version of events, legal protection for the “dreamers” (the popular shorthand for those immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program) is even more popular than Obamacare was unpopular. Yet I doubt that most voters outside the Democratic base support protecting dreamers intensely enough to favor shutting down the government to do so.

The verdict in political fights such as these is often determined by something akin to the “reasonable person” standard of criminal law. And by that standard, congressional Republicans have adroitly played the lead-up to any potential shutdown. The bill Republicans are offering keeps the government open for nearly a month, funding our troops around the world and programs critical to the poor and elderly, as well as a six-year extension of the popular Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Despite some quibbling and the desire for a bigger, longer-term spending compromise, no Democrat seems to object to the substance of this legislation. Like Arthur Conan Doyle’s dog that didn’t bark, they are plotting to block this bill and shut down the government over an issue — immigration — that isn’t in it.

The aftermath of the 2013 government shutdown dealt the GOP a political one-two punch. First, a majority of voters blamed Republicans for shutting down the government. Next, the conservative base blamed Republicans for failing to repeal Obamacare. They had been told the fairy tale that repeal was possible if only there were stronger congressional Republican leadership. In fact, that was not going to happen without additional votes in the Senate and some way to overcome President Barack Obama’s veto.

If I were a congressional Democrat, I would be worried about falling into the exact same trap Republicans did in 2013. Liberal activists, believing that the public is on their side, will be outraged by anything short of total victory on DACA. But complete victory is impossible with a GOP-controlled Congress and President Trump in the White House. If Democrats cater to these more extreme voices, they risk alienating the millions of reasonable voters who oppose shutting down the government to, in essence, protect people who immigrated illegally — especially when the alternative that Republicans are offering is so sensible. Considering that Democrats’ hopes for midterm gains depend primarily on making inroads in red states, they cannot afford to turn off these voters.

Congressional Democrats may think they will be able to win a shutdown showdown. Trump is unpopular. Congressional Republicans, incredibly, are even more so. A conga line of experienced GOP lawmakers, including eight House committee chairmen, have already headed for the exits rather than risk tough reelection campaigns. The dreamers — brought here as children through no fault of their own — have a sympathetic story to tell that the mainstream media will amplify.

But if the government were to shut down, I think the Democrats will have a harder narrative to sell than they did in 2013. Many voters may blame Republicans, as the party does control the House, Senate and White House. But if I were plotting the moves and countermoves in Nancy Pelosi and Charles E. Schumer’s leadership suites right now, I would be very concerned about overplaying my hand.