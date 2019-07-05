Regarding the July 2 Politics & the Nation article “New smoking restrictions take effect”:

“Because children are extremely vulnerable to becoming addicted to nicotine and suffering its lifelong consequences, we must do everything we can to keep these products out of their hands,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week after the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee approved the Tobacco-Free Youth Act, which would raise the federal smoking age to 21. While it was encouraging to know of Mr. McConnell’s concern for the welfare of children in this matter, I would like to see more of the same demonstrated by actions taken to prevent school shootings.

Karen Higa, Falls Church

The writer is a gun violence prevention advocate.

Read more letters to the editor.