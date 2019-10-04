As a regular recreational user of the broad and brackish lower Potomac River, I was happy to see that about 1,000 dolphins are also enjoying those lovely waters [“Dolphins thrive — in the Potomac,” Metro, Oct. 2].

I only wish I’d read such an article a year earlier when I encountered a suspicious-looking dorsal fin following me there one day while windsurfing. At the time, I knew I was sharing the Potomac with bull sharks (whose annual eight-foot, 300-pound appearances in the local pound nets usually merit a mention in the newspaper), but not with bottlenoses. As I was anxiously tweaking the sail in an attempt to get away, the ominous-looking fin overtook me. A nervous glance over my shoulder revealed that my pursuer happened to be a smiling Flipper rather than a grimacing Jaws.

When I finally exhaled, he’d already swum off to find a rockfish for dinner. It’s great to have them back.

Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda

