The Newseum really is a phenomenal place. It is an interactive museum dedicated to bringing the reality of the First Amendment and the power of a free press to life. There is an exhibit that explains the First Amendment and all of its component parts that makes you marvel at how brilliant the Founding Fathers actually were. When you walk through the section containing editions of newspapers that stretch back to the founding of the colonies, you will be reminded that the communication of truth and the information designed to ensure an educated and informed public is one of the cornerstones of American democracy.

One of the things that strikes you when you live in Washington is a sense of the history of this nation and an awareness of the great social experiment that has been playing out for more than 200 years. You are also reminded of the horrible contradictions of this nation and how wide is the gap between our ideals and our reality. At the Newseum, you are reminded that this gap has been discussed and argued about since the beginning of the republic.

We live in interesting times. The essence of an educated public is the willingness and ability of each individual to acquire and process information on relevant issues. Having done so, it is hoped that that person will shape their views based on the facts at hand and their own philosophy and worldview. The First Amendment was written to ensure that such a range of information was readily available and could be spoken to. At least such is the ideal.

The Newseum is a reminder of that ideal. One of the most powerful exhibits in the museum is a section of the Berlin Wall, a monument to the capacity of human beings to build walls designed not just to keep contrary ideas out, but to keep people in. The fact that it existed is a testament to the evil that human beings are capable of inflicting on one another. The fact that the wall came down and its remnants are in a museum is a testament to the overwhelming desire of human beings for freedom and liberty.

The Newseum contains row after row of papers and publications from times past. There are stories of battles, tragedies and walks on the moon. There are stories of people who risked their lives to go north on the Underground Railroad, people who sat down at a segregated lunch counter and said “no more.” If those actions were not reported by a free press in a free country, who would know about Birmingham and Wounded Knee and Stonewall and countless other places where people challenged each other and themselves to live up to our stated ideals? In our current climate, we need to be reminded that the turmoil and chaos we are experiencing are not new. We need to be reminded that there is no “fake news”; there is only news with which we may choose to agree or disagree.

This experiment called the United States was not delivered whole and intact from the heavens. Rather, it was created slowly, disjointedly and often at great cost in terms of lives and treasure. We do ourselves a disservice when we forget that great change does not occur because someone has a good idea or points out a hideous contradiction between who we say we are and what our actions say we are. Great change occurs because individual people are willing to suffer and struggle and sacrifice and do whatever is required to achieve that ideal. These struggles and sacrifices are memorialized in the Newseum. To sit in the Newseum to is to sit, surrounded by history, and realize what a precious treasure we have called the United States.

The Newseum is dying. It is slated to close on Dec. 31. I have no idea about the financial reasons or underlying causes that brought about this end. What I do know is that the thousands of people who walk through this museum every day are reminded of the uniqueness of American democracy and their place in that story. In these troubled times, such reminders are critical.

