In her Aug. 13 Sports column, “USOPC has no standing when its athletes kneel,” Sally Jenkins continued to enlighten her readers and expose the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee for its inadequate response to abuse of its athletes. While the USOPC has the audacity to consider sanctioning two Olympic athletes, Race Imboden and Gwen Berry, for taking a knee and raising a fist, respectively, on the medal podium, Ms. Jenkins called out the USOPC for its slow, obstructive and unconscionable response to the child molestation allegations brought against Larry Nassar.

Although athletes are not supposed to participate in political demonstrations during the games, the USOPC was supposed to support and keep our Olympic athletes safe. It failed miserably and continues to fail by lying, allegedly destroying evidence, obstructing justice and failing to clean up the organization. Kudos to Ms. Jenkins for taking a stand with and for all of our athletes.

Sheri Langford, Fairfax

