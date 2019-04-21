Arlington Public Schools want to relocate Key Elementary School. Hispanic families are concerned about the move and how it could impact low-income families who live in affordable housing near the school. (Cal Cary/For The Washington Post)

As a member of Arlington Gender Identity Allies, I was dismayed to see Maria Keffler describe in her April 7 Local Opinions essay, “Parents should lead on teaching children about gender,” Arlington Public Schools’ process in developing a method of treating transgender and gender-nonconforming students with dignity as “furtive.” The Arlington School Board included gender identity in its nondiscrimination policy in 2015, and it should be news to no one that APS is welcoming of all students, including LGBTQ students.

The school administration is following its normal process to develop systemwide procedures in line with this policy. As a sponsor of a high school Gender and Sexuality Alliance (a club for LGBTQ+ and allied students), I have seen the struggles of transgender binary and nonbinary students when they feel unwelcome in school. Arlington Public Schools is making clear that trans students are welcome, safe and respected in our public schools, with regulations that are similar to those in hundreds of school systems across the country and in line with the recommendations of all of the major medical organizations in this country.

We are not cutting new cloth; we are catching up. Regulations such as these have been time-tested in school districts with more than 10 million students for more than 10 years.

Robert Rigby Jr., Arlington