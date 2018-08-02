President Trump pauses during remarks at a campaign rally in Tampa on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Hugh Hewitt’s July 29 op-ed, “America’s purple drought,” confronted in Solomonic fashion the polarized state of Trump presidency assessment. Such critiques require some political disinterest but typically yield the most irresponsible rhetoric from the left, which sees nothing positive in President Trump’s material policy accomplishments, and the right, which sees no destructiveness from his inconsistent, over-the-top stylistic bombast.

The op-ed also similarly confronted the hyper-politicization of democratic systems once assumed to have unquestioned integrity: the courts, law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Who would have anticipated that former FBI director James B. Comey would have publicly urged Americans to vote for Democrats? Shades of J. Edgar Hoover partisanship.

The lack of purple assessment, or, as Mr. Hewitt termed it, a “purple famine,” is manifested daily on CNN, Fox News and mainstream networks, and in my field, academia, wherein there is almost literally not a positive written or spoken word for Mr. Trump anywhere.

The death of political reasonableness seems a permanent phenomenon.

Richard E. Vatz, Towson, Md.