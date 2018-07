Regarding the July 10 Economy & Business article “Starbucks to eliminate plastic straws by 2020, switch to recyclable options”:

Once one has been weaned from breast or bottle and has passed safely through the sippy-cup phase, there is no reason to drink anything through a straw. Neither children nor adults need to suck their nourishment. It’s unattractive, noisy, gaseous and thoroughly silly.

Margot J. Fromer, Silver Spring