And it’s clear that this funding is much-needed. As a teacher in Prince George’s County, I know that if we get this right, our students and our state will reap the benefits. This new funding would go toward expanding career technical education, hiring more educators to reduce class size and increase individualized attention for students, raising teacher pay, and more equitably funding our schools. This is our opportunity to ensure that every student in every neighborhood has a great public school and an equal opportunity at success, and the 2020 General Assembly session is our time to make it happen.