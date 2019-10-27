Unfortunately, the Oct. 20 editorial “School spending is giving Md. the jitters,” about the broadly supported push to increase Maryland public school funding, deserved a failing grade.

Here’s what we know, according to The Post’s own polling: Support for increasing school funding by 22 percent — as the Kirwan commission proposes — is backed by 69 percent of Marylanders, sweeping across party, geographic and demographic lines. The poll found that Marylanders are willing to raise revenue to make this happen. These findings were also seen in Goucher’s recent poll. It’s clear that support for increasing funding runs strong and deep.

And it’s clear that this funding is much-needed. As a teacher in Prince George’s County, I know that if we get this right, our students and our state will reap the benefits. This new funding would go toward expanding career technical education, hiring more educators to reduce class size and increase individualized attention for students, raising teacher pay, and more equitably funding our schools. This is our opportunity to ensure that every student in every neighborhood has a great public school and an equal opportunity at success, and the 2020 General Assembly session is our time to make it happen.

Chrystie Lynch, Fort Washington

