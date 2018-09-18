Paul Manafort outside the federal courthouse in Washington in February. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Regarding the Sept. 15 editorial “All the other Manaforts”:

Why are so many white-collar criminals uncaught, unprosecuted, uncharged and unconvicted?

One reason is that the criminalization of immigration has mangled the priorities of the federal judiciary. Even before the current administration’s nativist dictates, about half of the arrests made by federal law enforcement officers were immigration-related.

Thus, Paul Manafort can steal millions from federal coffers and conspire against the United States, while the Justice Department’s vast resources are deployed toward the misdemeanor offense of walking across a border in search of the refuge and opportunities that brought our ancestors here to build this country into what it is.

Mary Gibbons, Washington