Former vice president Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden might have benefited from his father’s position [“The Ukrainian gas tycoon and the vice president’s son,” front page, Sept. 29]. If true, that is not right. At the same time, it is a matter of public record that President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has benefited from her father’s position. How many millions are her Chinese trademarks worth? Ms. Trump’s trademarks include voting machines and nursing homes, considered traditionally essential components of the Ivanka Trump fashion brand, apparently.

Only one of these items is considered scandalous by Republicans? C’mon.

Tom Conley, Fort Mill, S.C.

Regarding the Oct. 5 Metro article “Jeers and cheers in a Va. swing district”:

I applaud the courage of Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger (both D-Va.) to stand up for what they believe is right in their support for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump. I wish the Republican lawmakers who know the president has done many things that they would rightly attack a Democrat for doing would display the same courage. Instead, they put their reelections ahead of what is right for our country.

I hope our citizens will vote for those who stand up for their convictions, whatever their party.

Marilyn Hamly, Williamsburg, Va.

