Only one of these items is considered scandalous by Republicans? C’mon.
Tom Conley, Fort Mill, S.C.
Regarding the Oct. 5 Metro article “Jeers and cheers in a Va. swing district”:
I applaud the courage of Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger (both D-Va.) to stand up for what they believe is right in their support for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump. I wish the Republican lawmakers who know the president has done many things that they would rightly attack a Democrat for doing would display the same courage. Instead, they put their reelections ahead of what is right for our country.
I hope our citizens will vote for those who stand up for their convictions, whatever their party.
Marilyn Hamly, Williamsburg, Va.