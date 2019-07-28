The flowering of the noxious bloom that is the Trump presidency was pointedly laid out in “How, in just 3 days, the president’s racist tweets became fodder for a crowd” [news, July 19]. President Trump is vividly demonstrating that he’s an eliminationist, a term with alarming currency.

“Eliminationism ” was coined by Daniel Jonah Goldhagen to include people persecuted for their politics along with “ethnic, national, religious, and racial groups” already identified as primary genocide targets. Short of genocide, Mr. Goldhagen identified eliminationist techniques as including extreme repression to cow groups seen or imagined to present danger to others and expulsion including — shifting to Trump context — chants such as “lock her up” on through group deportation.

Journalist David Neiwert has addressed eliminationism and its role in fascist governance and Mr. Trump’s politics. Mr. Neiwert took particular note of “scripted terrorism,” wherein “the person with the megaphone announces the script identifying the targets” and the form of elimination or violence. The targets are dehumanized as everything from unpatriotic to invaders, rapists, vermin and other vilifications designed to permit “unleashing of our darkest id.”

Strong parallels will be noted between these descriptors and the exhortations and actions of Mr. Trump. It is real people of the United States, and, indeed, of the world, he is toying with.

Richard H. Pratt, Garrett Park

