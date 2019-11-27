Regarding the Nov. 21 Metro article “Study on toll lanes rejected by Md. boards”:

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission grilled Maryland officials over the I-495/I-270 Traffic Relief Plan last week. The commission members seemed to not understand basic facts, including that a new toll lane network for the Beltway and Interstate 270 is already part of our region’s approved long-range plans. They also blithely ignored analysis the state officials were there to present on the Montgomery County Council’s preferred alternative of diverting traffic onto the Intercounty Connector vs. widening Interstate 495. When presented chart after chart of why the alternative wouldn’t work, our planners displayed disinterest for the state’s facts. Is this planning or partisan politics?

What should irk commuters most, and employers even more, was our planners’ lack of interest in relieving rush-hour congestion. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey Anderson even offered that severe rush-hour congestion was a good thing, as it would force more people to drive at nonpeak times. Planners weaponizing congestion to force driver behavior is just bizarre. How can these people be so far out of touch with reality, and who are they serving this way?

With planning like this, it’s no wonder Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are drowning in the nation’s worst traffic and businesses shy away. This planning agency is living in an alternate universe.

Emmet Tydings, Brookeville

The writer is chairman of Citizens for Traffic Relief and a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee to the Transportation Planning Board.