What should irk commuters most, and employers even more, was our planners’ lack of interest in relieving rush-hour congestion. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey Anderson even offered that severe rush-hour congestion was a good thing, as it would force more people to drive at nonpeak times. Planners weaponizing congestion to force driver behavior is just bizarre. How can these people be so far out of touch with reality, and who are they serving this way?
With planning like this, it’s no wonder Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are drowning in the nation’s worst traffic and businesses shy away. This planning agency is living in an alternate universe.
Emmet Tydings, Brookeville
The writer is chairman of Citizens for Traffic Relief and a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee to the Transportation Planning Board.