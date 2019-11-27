The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission grilled Maryland officials over the I-495/I-270 Traffic Relief Plan last week. The commission members seemed to not understand basic facts, including that a new toll lane network for the Beltway and Interstate 270 is already part of our region’s approved long-range plans. They also blithely ignored analysis the state officials were there to present on the Montgomery County Council’s preferred alternative of diverting traffic onto the Intercounty Connector vs. widening Interstate 495. When presented chart after chart of why the alternative wouldn’t work, our planners displayed disinterest for the state’s facts. Is this planning or partisan politics?