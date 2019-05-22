A collection of David Peterson's language books at his home in Garden Grove, Calif., on May 6. Peterson has constructed languages for television shows and movies. (Philip Cheung/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the May 17 Style article “Languages that are all their own”:

I have long been fascinated by authors, including J.R.R. Tolkien, who create languages to make their fantasy worlds more immersive. Unfortunately, I think the association with imaginary worlds that constructed languages, a.k.a. conlangs, have causes most people to relegate them to the territory of childish imagination. However, the existence of well-educated best-selling authors such as Tolkien who have created their own languages should defy this notion.

When people think about constructing a language, they tend to think of some imaginative child sticking random syllables together and calling it a language. Most serious conlangers hold themselves to higher standards, using established linguistic principles. Some even create proto-languages as precursors to their conlang in an effort to help it seem more naturalistic. Conlang classes would be an illuminating challenge for those studying linguistics. What better way to understand languages than making your own? There are plenty of imaginary pursuits that are mocked as silly or childish, but many of these prove to be valuable learning experiences.

Ben Merrill, Springfield