Regarding the Nov. 14 front-page article “Hefty incentives in Va. and N.Y. stir concern”:

Much of the media commentary about the Amazon move has been highly critical, with a refrain that companies as large as Amazon should not receive public subsidies. [Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Post.] I’ve been in charge of a large corporate headquarters move, and the more important truth is that states and municipalities line up and compete for these relocations.

Once my company announced it was going to move, local and national governments asked for the opportunity to present their qualifications, which universally included a variety of tax incentives (not cash payouts). The company was going to relocate in any case, so it would have been highly irresponsible (to shareholders) to ignore the offers to reduce the cost of the move. Each entity promoting its location had a formula for determining the amount of the offer, and all the offers were based on long-term infrastructure investment and future tax revenue. Failure to produce jobs would result in cutting the subsidies. If the municipalities were not going to get a fair deal, they did not have to apply.

Joe R. Eulberg, Haymarket