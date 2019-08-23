The Aug. 19 editorial “Global warming is already here” noted President Trump’s unforgivable climate denial. But how about the big corporations that fund top denial and opposition groups, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers? Many companies do that. Amazon and Google even fund the creepy denier group Competitive Enterprise Institute. Corporate America is less flagrant than Mr. Trump but not much better.

Sheldon Whitehouse, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Rhode Island in the U.S. Senate.

