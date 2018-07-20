I read in the July 18 news article “Trump’s stay at resort cost $68,800, per report” that our State Department paid $68,800 to the Trump Organization for the president’s weekend of golf at his property in Scotland. The Trump Organization, of course, claimed there was no profit. Okay. There had to be additional expenses to transport everybody with government airplanes.

It is not right to spend our tax dollars for personal pleasure. That includes Vice President Pence and his purely political travels.

Robert Leslie, Brandywine