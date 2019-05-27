The May 21 front-page article “Trump’s big role: Narrator in chief” reminded me that my mom used to mesmerize the cat by speaking in a high, lilting voice. President Trump has the same effect of mesmerizing his base when he speaks or tweets to, as Stanford University professor Jon A. Krosnick said, turn “politics from something that is intellectual and abstract to something really simple, keeping [his base] charmed enough to support him.”

I am now convinced that his intent is to energize his base by pitching his views in this manner. It is not so much what he says as it is how he says and phrases his speech. One has to assume this is the way his supporters understand the world around them. You gotta know your audience.

Of course, this is a sad view of a large number of Americans today: unsophisticated and disenchanted. What’s even worse is that the rest of the world now knows this and is exploiting it to our disadvantage.

William Callicott, Suitland