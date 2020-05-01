Here’s context: About 370,000 Chinese nationals are studying in the United States. Nearly half are studying in scientific and technological fields. The Chinese government pressures some of these students into becoming spies. The FBI is investigating 1,000 cases related to China’s intellectual property theft across the country. The Chinese military has sent at least 500 military researchers to the United States, often under false identities.
The United States has responded to similar threats by restricting what students from adversary nations can study. Scientific exchange between the Soviet Union and the United States was highly restricted, and it was exploited by the Soviet Union. President Barack Obama signed legislation barring Iranian students from studying nuclear science. I don’t recall accusations of xenophobia directed at him.
The Chinese Communist Party is our enemy. It aims to displace the United States as the world’s preeminent economic and military power. We ought not aid that ambition. Yet that’s exactly what we’re doing when we open our most advanced labs to Chinese nationals.
Tom Cotton, Washington
The writer, a Republican, represents Arkansas in the U.S. Senate.