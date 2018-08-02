The July 30 editorial “Papers, please” made a curious suggestion: Senate Democrats and Republicans should agree on a truncated document dump so Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination process can proceed. How can anyone decide on the relevance of a document without reviewing it? The Kavanaugh review should lead wherever the evidence points.

Given the pivotal role the next justice will play for generations, isn’t it the Senate’s duty to ensure that it fully and fairly weighs the evidence? Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) may be willing to throw us under the bus to spare vulnerable Democrats in the midterms. He doesn’t have the votes to stop the nomination, and in the midsummer doldrums, we hear that potential Republican crossovers find cover in the lack of “passion” mustered by the opposition to Mr. Kavanaugh. Let power politics play out and steamroll the Merrick Garland fiasco to dust.

All this raises another curious and crucial point. Members of Congress appear to represent only the people who voted for them, and the others can take their grievances to the next election. Outside of a fiduciary framework, however, Congress robs us all of the benefits of serious, fact-based, bipartisan deliberation. One-party rule doesn’t work, but we wring our hands and acquiesce to a daily spin from both sides that drives us mad. What to do about Mr. Kavanaugh? How about doing the right thing: Undertake a full, transparent and fair review of his record so the Senate can advise with our full consent.

Robert E. Honig, Potomac