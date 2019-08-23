U.S. military advisers work with Afghan soldiers at an artillery position on an Afghan army base in Maidan Wardak province, Afghanistan, in 2018. (James Mackenzie/Reuters)

Regarding the Aug. 20 editorial “The risk of an Afghanistan deal”:

It is past time to end America’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan, and President Trump should be applauded for his efforts to end this nearly 18-year-old conflict.

We were justified in invading Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to punish the Taliban government for supporting al-Qaeda while eliminating or capturing those who were responsible for the attacks. We have largely accomplished those goals.

The Taliban was pushed out of power and suffered great costs at our hands, al-Qaeda’s central branch is severely diminished, and Osama bin Laden is dead. However, the U.S. military effort shifted toward nation-building with no clear path to success or realistic connection to our safety. We should not equate Afghanistan with Iraq. Staying longer will not magically achieve the broad and unnecessary goals that have eluded us to date.

This mission creep has cost the lives of more than 2,300 Americans at a price of more than $1 trillion. Dozens of troops are killed or wounded every year, many troops have now endured double-digit deployments, and we are spending more than $45 billion annually on the war. While not as costly as earlier years of the war, these costs are not trivial, especially for the troops and their families who must bear them.

William Ruger, Arlington

The writer, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, is vice president for research and policy at the Charles Koch Institute.

