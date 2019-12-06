I direct Ms. Allen’s heartfelt call primarily to Republicans in Congress and ask them to do their constitutional duty to defend the principle of checks and balances and that no one, not even the president, is above the law. To bend to the president’s intimidation of those who dare to oppose him and blindly condone his crass abuse of the Constitution is to besmirch the norms of U.S. history and the Founding Fathers’ protections against tyranny.