The June 5 front-page article “A ‘missed opportunity’ to prevent Alzheimer’s?” reported that Pfizer did not proceed with an $80 million clinical trial to see if its popular anti-inflammatory drug Enbrel would address Alzheimer’s disease. Development costs for a major drug can be upward of $1 billion — thank you, Food and Drug Administration. I’m sure if Pfizer’s scientists thought Enbrel would be effective in Alzheimer’s treatment, they would proceed with the trial. Assuming that Pfizer wanted to save money and not seek another very profitable usage for an existing drug is silly.

Robert T. Mann, Alexandria