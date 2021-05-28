As matters now stand, the gap between the two parties’ headline numbers has shrunk. At the outset, Mr. Biden wanted $2.3 trillion over eight years; Republicans offered $568 billion (not all of it new money) over five years. Now, the respective figures are $1.7 trillion and $928 billion, both over eight years and with the GOP claiming its proposal would include $257 billion in previously unplanned funds. That’s progress.
Where there’s practically no convergence, though, is on the key issue of how to pay for any new plan, with Mr. Biden insisting on an increase in corporate taxation and Republicans calling for reprogramming of unspent funds from the previously approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, we think each side has a good point: The U.S. corporate rate could go up a few points from its present 21 percent without harming economic growth; state and local governments’ tax revenue has recovered far better than expected from the 2020 recession, so they could probably get along without the $115 billion in aid (of a total $350 billion) they are slated to get next year.
The two sides are also far apart on the scope of any infrastructure plan, with Republicans holding out for exclusively “hard” infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, and Democrats committed to including clean energy investments and a $400 billion program in support for care of the elderly and disabled. Again, Republicans should be able to accommodate the energy piece of the plan, while Democrats could separate the funds for caregiving into a separate measure they could attempt to pass later.
Meanwhile, negotiations on another track — between a group of Republican and Democratic senators led by Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — bear watching. Mr. Romney has said they’ve formed a “consensus,” though on exactly what is less clear, except for what appears to be some potentially useful ideas about funding highways by making those who drive on them pay a bit more in gas taxes or an electric-car user fee.
Everyone has their dealbreakers, of course: Republicans say there must be no repeal of any part of the 2017 tax cuts; Mr. Biden has said no one earning less than $400,000 should pay a penny more in taxes; a group of progressives in the House is insisting that the bill include the PRO Act, a sweeping package of labor-law changes that would favor unions. Mr. Biden, having campaigned on twin promises to fund previously neglected domestic needs and to restore some comity to Washington, might just have the clout to get everyone to yes. He shouldn’t give up yet.
