The 2020 D.C. election season is underway, and some races are shaping up to be free-for-alls.

Six council seats are up for grabs: two at-large slots currently filled by David Grosso (I) and Robert C. White Jr. (D), and Wards 2, 4, 7 and 8 seats occupied, respectively, by Evans, Brandon T. Todd (D), Vincent C. Gray (D) and Trayon White Sr. (D).

Robert White does not yet have a Democratic primary opponent.

Grosso has announced that after two terms in office, he doesn’t want to serve on the council anymore — a disclosure that most likely prompted shouts of joy from Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), business leaders, and the entire Bowser administration. However, the sex workers and johns who stand to benefit from Grosso’s push to decriminalize prostitution, along with uber-progressives across the city, probably are in mourning.

Job seekers are lining up.

First out of the box was Ward 8 State Board of Education member and registered independent Markus Batchelor, who declared in September, well before Grosso had made up his mind to depart.

Batchelor will vie for the position against several other independents, most notably Grosso’s former deputy chief of staff Christina Henderson, now a Capitol Hill staffer, and ANC commissioners Anthony Dale and Chander Jayaraman.

Former at-large council member Michael A. Brown, ousted from the council by Grosso in 2012, is said to be sniffing around the edges. To recall, Brown had to absent himself from the District for a spell to serve prison time in Alabama for taking bribes in an FBI sting. If nothing else, Brown would add drama to the election season.

As with Evans, Todd, Gray and Trayon White — the other ward incumbents — will not get free passes through the June 2020 Democratic primary.

Progressive forces in Ward 4 are out to get Todd for reasons having less to do with him and more to do with his connection to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser(D). Todd delivers on constituent services. His votes are in the mainstream. But he once worked as a Bowser committee staffer, and her detractors regard him as a Bowser clone. Their designated hitter is D.C. native Janeese Lewis George, who is a former Philadelphia assistant district attorney, a former assistant to D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and currently a Ward 4 Democratic Party activist.

George has drawn the endorsements of Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund and Black Lives Matter DC. Todd appears to have a leg up with the ward’s established civic groups. It is a race to watch. Is Bowser’s mojo still working in her Ward 4 home base?

On the other side of town, in Ward 7, Council member Gray must be keeping a close eye on candidate Veda Rasheed, a lawyer and ANC commissioner. Rasheed entered the ring with some of Bowser’s Green Team in her corner as campaign contributors and strategists. Three others — James Jennings, Kelvin Brown and Anthony Lorenzo Green — have also registered with the Office of Campaign Finance. How they will fare against Gray, a former mayor with high name recognition, money and an established record, is not quite an open question. Against those three, Gray probably is good to go. Rasheed, Gray’s strongest contender, also has a steep hill to climb. No one will be watching this race more closely than Bowser.

The Ward 8 race is tricky. Democratic hopefuls Stuart Anderson, an ex-offender and community activist, and Richard Campbell, retired D.C. government worker and union shop steward, are legitimate candidates. A first-term lawmaker, Trayon White is a retail politician who knows his ward, who the voters are and where to find them. That’s a hard-to-match political strength.

And then there is Ward 2. Who isn’t running against Jack Evans, a fixture of D.C. politics now deeply embroiled in an ethics scandal? Besides Putta, five others have entered the primary race — in alphabetical order: John Fanning, Jordan Grossman, Daniel Hernandez, Patrick Kennedy and Yilin Zhang. It is a lineup made to order for any incumbent, even one as politically weakened as Evans is. With such a crowded field, a candidate getting as little as 25 percent to 30 percent of the vote probably wins the primary. Even an indicted Evans, should that happen between now and primary day, might be able to pull that off. Which should give Ward 2 voters — and the candidates — something to think hard about.

It’s the season for politics in the District. The candidates deserve our thanks for getting in the game. But it’s the voters — if they show up — who get to call the shots.

