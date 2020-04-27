These figures are relevant for what is assumed to be a highly contagious disease. Ms. Bowser’s strategy requires far more testing, which may mean hiring up to 700 additional contact tracers, but she gave no indication of where she will find these workers or how long it will take. If more tests are conducted, positive results will increase. Experience indicates that this mostly will be people who did not know they had the coronavirus or who had mild symptoms.
The mayor also stated that she wants to see a drop in the numbers before ending the lockdown. Because testing will increase the numbers of positive results, a very careful analysis of test results is required. None of the committees she established has that expertise. They will be concerned about further spread of the virus but also have deep anxiety about soaring unemployment if the return to work is further delayed. That concern will be reinforced by the announcement that the mayor and the governors of Maryland and Virginia have requested the continuing telework of federal employees. It is time for a clear decision to begin the process of the return to normality by May 15.
Oonagh McDonald, Washington