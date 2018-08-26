John McCain is a Republican senator from Arizona.

Fifteen years ago this month, I returned to this country after 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. My involvement in the war ended that day, but for thousands of Americans and Vietnamese, the legacy of the conflict continues. Determining the fate of Americans missing in action remains an important issue. Other pressing subjects include the emigration of Amerasians and other Vietnamese from their native country, the release of Vietnamese still in “reeducation” camps, the safety of Indochinese refugees throughout Southeast Asia and the continued Vietnamese occupation of Cambodia.

In an effort to help resolve those issues, I am introducing legislation stating the sense of Congress that the United States and Vietnam should establish “interest sections” in each other’s capitals. In the years since the Paris Peace Accords were signed, innumerable congressional delegations and members of the executive branch have journeyed to Vietnam, seeking answers to outstanding issues. More often than not, those emissaries have returned from Hanoi with contradictory and inconsistent responses. Establishment of interest sections would facilitate the regular high-level dialogue necessary to resolve the humanitarian issues resulting from the war.

Many will object to the establishment of interest sections with Vietnam. Some will claim that we are legitimizing the Hanoi regime and passing favorable judgment on its policies. The fact is that establishment of interest sections falls far short of diplomatic recognition, and certainly implies no approval of a nation’s policies. We refuse to recognize Fidel Castro’s government, for instance, but our interest section in Cuba has helped to solve various humanitarian issues over the last 11 years. In any case, for a variety of legitimate reasons, Washington recognizes governments with which we have profound differences, including the Soviet Union, South Africa and Nicaragua.

Others will claim we are rewarding Hanoi for actions not taken, and that the Vietnamese will gain the advantage of an upgrading of relations while refusing to resolve outstanding issues. The purpose of the interest sections, however, should be to facilitate a resolution of those issues that divide us. It is not the first step in an unconditional, inevitable renewal of economic and diplomatic ties. If the Vietnamese fail to conclude the MIA and Cambodia questions, the option of further normalization, including actions of significant economic benefit to Vietnam, should be foreclosed.

I believe Hanoi will recognize and take advantage of the potential for improved relations offered by establishment of interest sections. It has an enormous amount to gain by satisfying requirements for a normalization of diplomatic and trade relations. Vietnam is one of the 10 poorest countries on Earth, with an economy kept afloat only by Soviet economic largesse. In return, the Soviets have been able to establish a strategically important military base at Camh Ran Bay. The Soviet presence is resented by the intensely nationalistic Vietnamese, who for decades were motivated to fight by the belief they were ridding their country of foreign occupiers. There is much truth to the belief that Vietnam won the war but lost the peace.

Overcoming the trauma of the war will be a slow process for Vietnam and the United States. Establishing interest sections would, however, catalyze a resolution of outstanding political and humanitarian issues. Thirteen years after the fall of Saigon, the time has come for increased efforts to resolve the legacies of the Vietnam War.