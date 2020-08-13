Unfortunately, the promise of that program was not fully realized, and body-cam footage was released just a handful of times by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), on criteria that were squishy at best. At the same time, many D.C. residents, like Americans elsewhere, have cast an even more jaundiced eye at police conduct when lethal force is used.

That’s why the D.C. Council was justified when it enacted emergency legislation, following George Floyd’s killing in May, that mandated, among other measures, prompt release of body-cam footage and the names of officers involved in serious and deadly force incidents. It might have been wiser had the council spelled out certain procedures — to safeguard the identity of witnesses appearing in such footage, for instance. But the move was in line with policies adopted in other cities, and with the raised expectations of citizens for whom social media has routinely supplied videos of police incidents, lethal and otherwise.

The D.C. bill provided one sensible exception for the release of body-cam footage: in the event a deceased victim’s family objects. When the council debates whether the current release policy should be made permanent — the current law expires next month, with the option to extend it to the end of the year — it should hold hearings on other modifications. Conceivably, the council could establish a formal review process. In any final legislation, however, the bias should be in favor of transparency and prompt release.

That view is contested by the union representing the department’s 3,600 officers, the D.C. Fraternal Order of Police. Although the FOP took no action to block the release last month of body-cam footage of past incidents spanning several years, it has asked a D.C. Superior Court judge to forbid future videos from being made public.

The lawsuit is specious, as is the position of the acting U.S. attorney for the District, Michael R. Sherwin, who is similarly opposed to promulgating footage and officers’ names. (He warns that victims may be identified in videos, but their faces can easily be blocked out.) Both imagine a world in which Floyd was never killed. Both ignore a world in which authorities have routinely tried to cover up unwarranted police shootings — for instance, by withholding for more than a year dash-cam video of Laquan McDonald’s murder, by a Chicago police officer, in 2014.

The days are over when the public will accept a code of silence and censorship designed mainly to shield police from accountability.