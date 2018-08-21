Access to epinephrine medication is a matter of life and death for 15 million Americans with life-threatening food allergies. Given the recent shortages of this medication, as reported in the Aug. 17 front-page article “EpiPen shortage raises alarm,” the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration of a new generic epinephrine auto-injector is good news. However, the FDA’s decision won’t solve the current shortage. Patients are getting shortchanged because they do not have access to readily available options.

This month, one drug company announced that it had no shortage of its epinephrine auto-injector device. But many health-insurance plans (including private and federal) won’t cover this device. Now would be a perfect time for private insurance, pharmacy benefit companies, the federal government and a pharmaceutical company to work together to fast-track coverage for a readily available product. Such cooperation would save lives, solve a drug shortage issue and provide affordable drug access to patients.

Kenneth Mendez, Landover

The writer is president and chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.