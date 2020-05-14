Attorney General William P. Barr literally lied to Congress and the American people about the content and conclusions of the Mueller report, and by interfering with the Stone and Flynn cases to please President Trump, Mr. Barr is continuing his single-handed efforts to rewrite history. I fear he will be successful in his corrupt endeavors unless those who know the truth — like Mr. Kravis — have the guts to speak out.
I know that Mr. Mueller himself has a rigid sense of ethics that prevents him from publicly defending his report — but in my humble opinion, his team owes it to him and to the United States to set the record straight. To the former members of Mr. Mueller’s team no longer legally bound to stay silent, I beg you: Let Mr. Kravis be your inspiration; don’t let him stand alone in defending truth and justice.
Richard Jacobson, McLean