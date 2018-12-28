MOST OF the discussion about public transportation in the Washington region has centered on improving the Metro subway system and, to a lesser extent, encouraging alternatives such as bike-share programs and ride-sharing services. Less central to the conversation have been buses. That is a mistake, as a report by Washington-area business leaders points out. Other cities that have invested and innovated have shown buses to be both cost-effective and efficient in heavily populated areas. The Washington region should follow their lead.

“Imagine if buses were fast, frequent and could get people where they need to go affordably and on time,” said Jason Miller, chief executive of the Greater Washington Partnership, which issued the report in September warning about deficiencies in the area’s bus service. The troubling decline in ridership in the region — which the report defines as stretching from Richmond to Baltimore — could affect its ability to attract new business.

While highway and transit improvements remain important, this report serves as a wake-up call about the vital role buses can play in easing congestion. Buses come in many sizes, run on existing roads and are versatile in their ability to provide long-distance commuter service as well as short trips around a city. Citing best practices pioneered in cities such as Houston and Seattle, the report urges that priority be given to improving service. That includes dedicated bus lanes, an overhaul of routes, a more efficient payment system and other ways to reduce wait times.

The partnership, as The Post’s Luz Lazo reported, is not the first organization to identify problems with the region’s network. Other studies of the issues facing bus service, including one by Metro, are underway. But just as it was important to have the support of the business community in winning dedicated funding for Metro, so is it key for it to play a role in improving bus service. Said David F. Snyder, a member of the Falls Church City Council and longtime advocate for better bus service: “Work like this will lay the foundation of getting something done.”