Regarding the Aug. 30 Metro article “William & Mary seeks ideas for memorial to slaves who helped create school”:

For 172 years, from the college’s founding in 1693 until 1865, enslaved people built and maintained the college. Some wealthy students even brought enslaved people to campus.

When I was at William & Mary from 1967 to 1971, it never occurred to me that much of what I saw was created by the work of enslaved people: buildings, grounds, brick sidewalks and walls. In 1967, there were quotas on blacks (30 out of 3,000 students) and Jews.

And it is telling that this issue was first raised in 2007, and not by the administration but by students.

Perhaps on the William & Mary campus, there could be statues of enslaved people in handcuffs, standing erect, looking upward with dignity.

Steve Harvith, Rockville