As a lifelong Catholic who experienced 12 years of Catholic schools, I luckily never suffered any exposure to predator priests. That good news is tempered with my outrage over how my chosen faith has suffered not only from crimes of commission but also severe institutional coverups that constitute aiding and abetting pedophile priests.

Michael Gerson’s Aug. 28 op-ed, “Two paths for the Catholic Church,” had a brilliant summation of the issue: The Church “is in a scandal of insufficient outrage.” How right he is. The pope and his recent predecessors have failed all Catholics.

I, for one, am voting with my feet. Last Sunday was my last Mass until some pope — either Francis or his replacement — starts firing and defrocking the bishops and cardinals involved in the disgraceful perpetration and coverup of this massive criminal conspiracy.

Tom Panther, Sharps, Va.