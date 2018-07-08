I was glad to see the July 6 news article “Study: Violence’s effect on learning hurts even students from safe areas.” Trauma and its impact on students need much more attention and policy action.

In particular, it’s critical that schools, teachers and administrators are supported to recognize and respond to trauma. Students experience and react to trauma more extensively than neighborhood violence. They enter the school walls after encountering various external factors such as family separation, abuse, homelessness, family drug abuse and myriad others that affect their ability to learn. Trauma-informed practices are needed in every school, not only ones with students experiencing neighborhood violence.

There’s a growing body of research to address trauma and ensure that schools are prepared to recognize and respond to students who are affected by traumatic stress. Massachusetts and Washington state are leading the nation in taking a districtwide approach to trauma-informed education, and it’s time for more systems to follow their lead.

This year, I introduced a bill (H.B.1601) that would expand the use of trauma-informed approaches in Maryland schools. Through training and changes in practice and policy, trauma-informed schools recognize trauma and integrate supportive policies and procedures into all aspects of education delivery. The legislation would expand these trauma-informed schools across Maryland, require guidelines and assess the effectiveness of this approach. With clear evidence demonstrating the impact of trauma on student outcomes, it’s time to address sources of trauma and implement trauma-informed educational practices in schools.

Jheanelle Wilkins, Silver Spring