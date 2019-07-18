Regarding the July 15 Metro article “Changing stations often missing for men”:

Visit Busboys and Poets in Brookland. Go to church at St. Thomas’ Parish Episcopal church in Dupont Circle. These places and many others have one gender-inclusive bathroom with privacy stalls for each individual and shared sinks for everyone, and no one has to choose a bathroom based on parental status or genitalia. Let’s start boycotting all establishments with gender-exclusive bathrooms. Oh, and single restrooms should never be gendered.

Linda M. Kaufman, Arlington

