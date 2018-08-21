Pope Francis prays in the crypt of the Basilica of St. Nicholas during the meeting with the Heads of the Churches and Christian Communities of the Middle East in Bari, Italy, on July 7. (Ciro Fusco/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

In his Aug. 19 Outlook essay, “It’s clear the church knew abuse was everywhere, all the time,” Lawrence Downes asked what ordinary Catholics should do in the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report. Here’s the answer: Demand the same sunlight in every diocese in the United States.

I’m a practicing Catholic who can’t believe there is a diocese unaffected by the corruption that infested dioceses across Pennsylvania.

It’s time for the institutional church to open records in every diocese to an independent truth commission, similar to the one created in post-apartheid South Africa. Such a commission would:

• Include past critics of the diocese and Catholic professionals skilled at criminal investigation;

• Be given full access to all diocesan financial and personnel records and correspondence with the Vatican on like matters;

• Make regular progress reports;

• Report credible allegations of abuse to civil authorities, without regard to statutes of limitations; and

• Publish a final report, detailing any misconduct, systemic or individual, and recommendations to resolve.

The bishops cannot reform themselves. A proposal by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, contained no provision to identify the systemic abuse and coverup detailed in the Pennsylvania report. The bishops need to be fearless in exposing past sin and crime if they hope to have moral credibility.

A truth commission will happen only if faithful Catholics across the country demand it and do so publicly.

Jim Low, Glen Ridge, N.J.

As a Catholic born and raised in Philadelphia, I can no longer wait for the church to address the iniquities of its clergy and provide justice and closure to their victims. As church leadership refuses to do the right thing, I propose a national protest during the month of September in the hope of effecting real change. Consequently, I will not attend Mass in September, nor will I make any contributions. I do not take the obligation to attend Mass lightly, but I can no longer go to a place to reflect, pray and give thanks with the knowledge that Catholic leadership continues to refuse to take responsibility for the actions of its clergy.

Sarah A. Horn, Clifton

It’s time to clean house in the Catholic hierarchy. Any monsignor, bishop or cardinal who ignored the abuses or facilitated the movement of abusers from parish to parish should, at a minimum, be forced to retire.

Some say these Catholic leaders may have erred in these instances, but it must be balanced against their many lifetime good works. Clean house, and let God be the judge on the totality of their lives.

James Schoenberger, Falls Church