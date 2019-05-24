In his May 22 op-ed, “Beware a digital wall with China,” David Ignatius ignored the threat to the United States and other Western nations posed by access portals contained in Huawei and other Chinese telecom equipment. They cannot be wished away, and we cannot afford to ignore their potential to wreak havoc.

Let past be prologue, and let’s set about stopping the use of these vectors to steal U.S. companies’ intellectual property and threaten the systems already deployed here upon which we depend for our defense, health and welfare. Moving away from tame engagement with such people is a rational response to their malfeasance.

Enough with burying our head in the sand and ignoring reality. It’s time to engage in realpolitik — and end our complacency in this realm.

Thomas R. Goldberg, Bethesda