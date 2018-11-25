At this point, even after President Trump has inserted Matthew G. Whitaker as the acting attorney general to either scuttle the Mueller investigation or bury the final report, it should not surprise anyone that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will do nothing to protect the integrity of the investigation, uphold the rule of law or adhere to the oath he has taken [“It’s past time to protect the special counsel,” editorial, Nov. 16].

For more than two years, Mr. McConnell has proved himself to be a staunch defender of Russian bots. He chose to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assaults on the integrity of our elections and our electoral infrastructure when he refused to make a bipartisan statement to the American people that the Russians were on social media posing as fellow Americans and imparting false information during the 2016 presidential election. And the Russians were still at it when the Republicans refused to vote for funding for election security.

Instead of us repeatedly asking Mr. Trump if he believes the American intelligence community or the word of enemy and “allied” dictators, I think it is way past time that we should be asking the same of Mr. McConnell.

Calvin Hill, Cambria Heights, N.Y.