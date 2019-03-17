Megan McArdle’s March 13 op-ed, “Democrats should pack up this idea,” took me back to discussions of Section 1, Article III in graduate school. Some believed there were two problems in the federal judicial system: patronage appointments and life terms. The Constitution does not establish these longtime practices.

The justice system needs to be established as a professional department, with judges at all levels — magistrates up through the Supreme Court — appointed by a merit system based on past education and experience, and for fixed but renewable terms. For instance, 10-year terms should extend beyond those of presidents making the original appointment. After a cumulative 30 years in the judiciary system or age 70, judges should be given retirement and senior status. Performance of judges would be reviewed at the end of fixed terms before reappointment. Presidents should be required to appoint from lists of qualified jurists based on qualifications, not previous party contributions or ideology.

Rewarding political cronies with lifetime judicial appointments, as we have seen lately, is a means to create a system in which ideology becomes more important than a rational review of facts and law. Somehow, this nation has survived, but that does not mean that Jacksonian politics should prevail forever. And a truly independent, professional third branch should be established to guarantee the checks and balances envisioned by the founders.

Jack T. Pitzer, Alexandria