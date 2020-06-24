The facts are that the median age for virus deaths in Italy was 81. The survival rate for 20- to 29-year-olds is above 99 percent. We must stop treating mild survivors as “lucky” and view the threat of the virus differently for different populations, as the article suggested. A pragmatic approach to reopening would take into consideration the age variability data. This way, the cold that I had would not be put on the same plane as the deadly killer that cost many their lives.
Amelia Langer, Takoma Park