Regarding Elizabeth Bruenig’s Dec. 20 Thursday Opinion commentary, “Our hostility to free and fair elections”:

Contrary to the Supreme Court’s opinion in Citizens United , I oppose the idea that it is acceptable for unlimited amounts of money to be contributed to opaque political organizations.

When one considers that most of the “dark money” comes from the super wealthy, one has to ask which points of view are supported by these piles of money. The super wealthy are not generally known to support government actions that benefit the entire population; rather, they are generally known to support their own interests, which are government actions that allow them to amass ever larger fortunes.

In terms of elections and the idea that “money is free speech,” an organization that has enough money to effectively drown out the voices of candidates who “dark money” does not support has well and truly bought the election for its own candidate.

We need new rules, laws or a constitutional amendment that would prohibit any organization from contributing to any candidate for political office , and that insist that only people can contribute and only to candidates within their district — i.e., no funding whatsoever from outside the district.

Richard Moll, New Market, Va.