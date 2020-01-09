When deciding on what new car to buy, our choices reflect our values. In his Jan. 6 Metro column on his new Kia Soul, “When car shopping, affordability and the ability to carry drums outrank luxury,” John Kelly never mentioned the car’s gas mileage, which is below average for its class, according to U.S. News & World Report. Given that driving is arguably the big toe of most Americans’ carbon footprint, it’s astonishing that Mr. Kelly failed to even mention (consider?) the environmental ramifications of this big decision. Then again, reading the A section of the same day’s Post with Australia ablaze, Mr. Kelly seemed to reflect most Americans’ daily climate-change choices. I leave it to each of us to decide what that says about our Souls.