As a long-suffering Capitals season-ticket holder, I appreciated the encompassing coverage of the team’s victory parade in the June 13 front-page article “ ‘Time to party!,’ ” but no “Zamboni rumbled down a city street.”

While the Zamboni brand may be synonymous with ice resurfacers, it is just one of several brands of ice resurfacers and one that the Washington Capitals do not employ. The Capitals organization uses Olympia-brand ice resurfacers.

John Connor, Annandale