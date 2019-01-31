As a Muslim, I agree with Mohammad Al-Issa’s Jan. 27 op-ed, “Muslims must remember the Holocaust,” which said Muslims do care about the sanctity of human life and should be bearers of witness with justice. I also fully support his call for Muslims to learn the history of the Holocaust and recognize its enormity by joining hands with people of all faiths against intolerance, to ultimately help prevent abuses of power and possible future genocides.

However, missing from his opinion was condemnation of persecutions and atrocities committed by the Saudi government under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against innocent Saudi citizens, not the least of which is the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, and the imprisonment and torture of countless Saudi activists, such as Loujain al-Hathloul and Fahad Albutairi.

Unless all forms of oppression and persecution by all perpetrators are equally exposed and condemned, all calls and claims for bearing witness to justice will ring utterly hollow.

Ghazi Dannan, Arlington