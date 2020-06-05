The field commander of Trump’s invasion was a tieless Attorney General William P. Barr, who had all the bearing of an overstuffed Napoleon minus the cocked hat.

The Battle of Normandy lasted from June to August 1944. How long Trump’s forces will occupy a growing expanse of downtown Washington is known only to him, and maybe his brain trust, which includes daughter Ivanka, reported to have dreamed up her daddy’s stroll to St. John’s. She also trailed him to the church carrying in her purse the Bible that was used as prop in his photo op.

D-Day 1944 marked the beginning of the end of the war in Europe. Will D.C.’s D-Day lead this country toward an end to the constitutional right to peacefully assemble?

It became clear Wednesday that Barr would stop at nothing in pursuit of Trump’s wishes, even if it meant showing great disrespect to a church of God.

To that point, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, Mariann Budde, and a group of interdenominational clergy planned an afternoon prayer vigil outside St. John’s Wednesday afternoon. The visit was announced in advance. Heard it myself on WTOP-FM.

The feds were on notice that the bishop would be coming to one of her parishes, that she and the clergy wished only to pray at the site of a fire-damaged church made worse by Trump’s sacrilegious photo op. Yet when they arrived at 16th and I Streets NW, they could proceed no further. Hours earlier, a phalanx of Barr’s forces had expanded the perimeter of conquered territory to a block away from St. John’s.

A White House with a genuine respect for religious liberty would have ordered the blockade opened so the clergy could reach the religious site. Never happened.

The religious leaders, confronted with the display of Trump administration contempt, kneeled where they were and said their prayers.

Meanwhile Barr, with Trump’s backing, is pulling all sorts of federal authorities into the city, including National Guard units from other states and prison guards from Texas.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is questioning the legality of the Trump-sanctioned actions. But when the fencing-off of District streets and the seeding of the city with federal agents and military forces are being directed by the nation’s top law enforcement official, who is going to enforce the law if there is a violation? Anyway, Trump would treat any adverse finding with all the respect he accords congressional subpoenas. Painting “Black Lives Matter” on 16th Street and also renaming the street outside the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” as Bowser ordered, may not speed unwanted federal authorities out of town. But it may give Trump and his troopers something to think about.

America is now in a bad place.

Just days ago, the American people could stroll or ride bicycles between Lafayette Square and the White House fence, but now America’s executive mansion stands sealed off and encircled blocks away with fencing and armed federal authorities.

The disassociation involves more than distancing the White House from peaceful protesters. Trump, focused exclusively on himself, is detached from the reality of the crisis he is fueling. It’s all somebody else’s fault.

In a written statement Wednesday, former secretary of defense Jim Mattis said of Trump’s actions this week, “We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

The Lafayette Square assault is only the latest in Trump’s nose-thumbing of the Constitution, the rule of law and basic common decency.

But we can’t say we didn’t see it coming. Less than two months before Election Day 2016, I wrote: “Repulsive though he is, nominee Trump’s character defects aren’t what makes him a threat. What does sicken and alarm . . . is the thought of Trump with the powers of the presidency in his hands.”

I return to that years-old assertion because Mattis, reviewing Trump’s latest perversions, wrote, “We are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square.”

Are we? Not enough of us were in 2016. How many of us are better now, this D-Day 2020?

