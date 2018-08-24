I am a Maryland resident, and we had a primary election recently. I probably tend to be more interested and proactive than many people when it comes to researching my candidates, because I do this for each race on the ballot. While this past election focused on a small number of high-profile races, it was actually a really big ballot, with all kinds of positions up for election, including sheriff, Democratic Central Committee members and register of wills .

I tried to find out everything I could, especially on candidates about whom I did not know much and offices for which I didn’t know anything about any of the candidates. I spent an incredible number of hours researching, and ended up extremely frustrated. I did find some websites that had some candidates but not others, and the information was lacking for many. There was no place where it was easy to find consistent and specific information about all the candidates and positions. I found one candidate only in a comparison by the Catholic Church among the candidates for compliance with its own priority issues. I was able to find information about some candidates on websites they had created or Facebook pages or other platforms, but the info provided was not consistent and didn’t allow for comparisons among candidates.

I’m not really referring to the candidates written about in The Post and written up in editorials — or those with advertisements and fliers by the candidates or their support structures. Those candidates have made their positions fairly clear. But when it comes to figuring out, for example, who would be the best sheriff or Democratic Central Committee members, or even learning what the Democratic Central Committee candidates thought on a variety of issues, that information is really lacking. Information was even incomplete for the at-large Prince George’s County Council seats, which seemed pretty high-profile, with The Post endorsing two candidates. There were a number of candidates, again, with no information to be found or information that didn’t speak to the qualifications or the issues facing the council.

As a result, despite many hours of research, I went into the election without the degree of knowledge and understanding that I really needed to have to be able to vote confidently about each candidate for each position. I understand that candidates may have a variety of platforms and questionnaires that they may want to complete and that they can’t do all of them. However, the multitude of options doesn’t allow consistency of comparison among the issues discussed or the candidates vis-à-vis the issues.

There should be one comprehensive and accessible platform that every candidate could (maybe even should) use and perceive as the main one, so that all interested voters can know to go to it and all candidates can know they can use it. It needn’t be difficult. It could have major issues for each office as determined by the party, the news, the requirements for the position, previous elections, etc., with a place for each candidate to speak to each one and then a place for additional commentary. It could list the issues and give a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being most in agreement and 5 being most in disagreement with regard to a position on any given issue. What we really needed was a way to compare and contrast specific candidates with the demands of specific offices. With each candidate providing different information in different places and in different ways, and with many candidates providing no information at all, apparently depending on name recognition or incumbency, it made for a very difficult choice.

I firmly believe that voters have the responsibility to educate themselves to bear the civic responsibility of voting, which includes far more than just walking in and checking a box. But candidates as well should have a responsibility to communicate their platforms and credentials to the voters.