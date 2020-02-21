In imposing the global gag rule and blocking funding to the United Nations Population Fund, the Trump administration has harmed the reproductive health of people around the world.

Ms. Trump’s complicity as her father’s administration has effectively gutted global health assistance reveals everything you need to know about her supposed commitment to women’s empowerment. If Ms. Trump cared about empowering women around the world, she would stand up and speak out against the horrendous policies of the Trump administration. Instead, she has aided and abetted one of the worst assaults on reproductive health and rights in recent memory.